Armed Bengaluru gang that snatched iPhones from public nabbed

H M Chaithanya Swamy
  • Dec 02 2022, 01:06 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 03:19 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A gang of four that allegedly snatched mobile phones while roaming the streets in stolen vehicles has landed in the police net.

Vijayanagar police said they had seized 204 mobile phones, three two-wheelers and an auto-rickshaw, all worth Rs 32.4 lakh, after arresting the four men.

The suspects are Tabrez Khan alias Mamu, 24, of JJ Nagar; Shahbaz Khan, 22, and Sajjad Khan, 22, both of Gangondanahalli; and Rizwan Pasha, 25, of
Chamarajpet.

According to police, Tabrez is the main suspect while Rizwan received the stolen phones to sell them off.

The gang stole two bikes for use in the crime and carried machetes, longs and iron rods to frighten people walking alone or standing on the roadside. The gang mostly robbed iPhones.

Vijayanagar police led by inspector Santosh Kumar went after the gang while investigating a phone robbery reported by one Dr Kavya.

Police said the gang sold off the phones in Kerala with the help of associates but it hadn’t disposed of any stolen phones in the last five months there. They planned to sell the phones in Hyderabad instead and intended to strike a deal with a potential customer.

West division police arrested 12 more people in the last week for robbery and burglary. They recovered stolen gold jewellery, mobiles and vehicles worth Rs 64 lakh from 16 suspects. 

bengaluru crime
Bengaluru news

