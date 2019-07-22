Armed dacoits rob family in Dobbspet farmhouse

A five-member armed gang forced its way into a Dobbspet farmhouse, tied up a family of four living there and escaped with cash and gold Saturday night.

One of the gang members guarded the entrance, while the other four tied up caretaker Nagarajappa, his wife Gangamma and mother-in-law Parvathamma, while letting five-year-old Chiranjeevi free.

The 2.5 acre farmhouse is located on the foothills of Shivagange betta and is owned by Revanna, a headmaster from the nearby Shivagange town. Revanna employed Nagarajappa and his family as caretakers of the farmhouse. Police said the family has been living in the farmhouse for eight years.

Nagarajappa had sold his land in Kudur for Rs 40 lakh nearly seven months ago. He kept Rs 20 lakh in fixed deposit and bought another site for Rs 10 lakh.

According to the police, the dacoits barged into the farmhouse around 9 pm Saturday.

The gang then threatened the family with a knife, pepper spray and chili powder before tying all of them up.

The robbers asked Nagarajappa to give them the money he had made from the land sale, but the caretaker told them that he had put the money in fixed deposit. Not trusting Nagarajappa, the gang ransacked the house and made away with Rs 40,000 in cash and 18-20 grams of gold ornaments.

Fortunately, the robbers did not harm the family members. When the gang fled, five-year-old Chiranjeevi freed his grandparents and great grandmother and helped them call their relatives, who informed the police.

In a short while, Dobbspet police arrived at the scene and held an inquiry.

“We suspect someone known to the family has committed the crime. They are aware of the sale of Nagarajappa’s land,” Bengaluru Rural police Superintendent Shivakumar said.

Dobbspet police have registered a case against the dacoity and formed a team to capture the gang.

Speaking to DH, a senior officer from the Dobbspet police station said the robbers would be nabbed in a week at the most.