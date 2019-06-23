Armed gang stabs 23-yr-old youth to death for staring

A 23-year-old youngster was stabbed to death in Siddapura on Friday night following quarrels that he was allegedly staring at a man.

The police identified the victim as Arun Kumar, a resident of Someshwara Nagar, who was attacked by Ameen and his associates who he knew.

The police said the incident happened around 11.45 pm when Kumar was walking home. An armed gang confronted and stabbed him several times before fleeing the spot. The passersby, who found him in a pool of blood, rushed him to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Kumar stared at Ameen and his parents while crossing their house in the area. The two had confrontations before. The police suspect that the two harboured a grudge against each other over a trivial issue that escalated into a full-blown quarrel and eventually resulted in Kumar’s killing.

The Siddapura police have taken up a case of murder and have launched a manhunt to capture Ameen and his associates.

Painter murdered

In another incident, a 32-year-old painter was found murdered in Kengeri on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Rajashekar, who was discovered with multiple stab wounds, including a cut on his neck. He was found in Maruthinagar on Saturday morning.

A few people noticed the body while on their morning walk and alerted the police. The Kengeri police have registered a murder case and are probing the matter.