Armed men attack delivery boy

A delivery boy, 19, was attacked by a group of armed men at Prakash Nagar in Rajajinagar on Sunday.

Sathya S, residing in Yeshwantpur, is a student at a private college. Sathya sustained multiple injuries. He is being treated at a hospital.

Sathya told police that three months ago he befriended a girl through Instagram. Her brother misunderstood their relationship and warned Sathya. On September 1, the girl’s brother came with his associates and assaulted Sathya with an iron rod. He collapsed on the ground.

A few minutes later, passersby noticed Sathya lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to the hospital.

Police have taken up a case of attempted murder and unlawful assembly.