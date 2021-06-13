Arms supplier to Bengaluru gangsters caught in Hyderabad

Bengaluru police say they have arrested a man in Hyderabad for supplying countrymade weapons to gangsters in the Karnataka capital. Two of his associates have also been caught, and the arrests have yielded a haul of three pistols and 15 rounds.

The arrests were made by the Central Crime Branch's organised crime wing on the basis of information provided by history-sheeter Kadubeesanahalli Rohith and 10 of his associates. The CCB had arrested the 11 men in Bagalagunte on April 8 when they allegedly tried to attack a rival named Kadubeesanahalli Soma.

The CCB later found out that Rohith was supplied the weapons by a Kalaburagi native named Sunkari Satisha alias Market Satish, 38, whom it described as a history-sheeter wanted for crimes reported from Karnataka and Hyderabad.

On Saturday, the CCB traced him to his hideout in Saidabad, Hyderabad, and also arrested his associates Shankar Krishnamurthy, 30, and Druva Kumar N, 32.

According to the CCB, the gang had sourced the weapons from Madhya Pradesh and sold them each for Rs 80,000 to Rs 2 lakh in Bengaluru.

Satisha was earlier arrested under the stringent Goonda and Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes (KCOCA) acts. In the prison, he befriended Rohith and sold him a pistol for Rs 2 lakh.

CCB Assistant Commissioner of Police H N Dharmendra said they were identifying the city gangsters who bought the weapons and ammunition from Satisha.