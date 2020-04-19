Asha worker thrashed over milk distribution

Asha worker thrashed over milk distribution

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 19 2020, 00:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2020, 01:31 ist
Representative image.

An Asha worker was beaten black and blue by her furious neighbour after she allegedly failed to distribute free milk in their locality in Jigani near Anekal on Saturday morning.

The victim, 32-year-old Nagamma, had taken up the responsibility of distributing milk in the area.

According to the police, based on a complaint filed by Nagamma, one Muniratnamma (41), who is a board member of a private school, has been arrested in the case.

Nagamma and Muniratnamma are neighbours and often quarreled over trivial issues, locals said. 

On Saturday, Nagamma apparently did not give milk at Muniratnamma’s house. Angered by this, Muniratnamma stormed out of her house, manhandled Nagamma, saying she was deliberately not giving them milk due to their rivalry. In the melee, Muniratnamma thrashed Nagamma, the police said, adding that they are investigating further.  

Nagamma’s husband also helps in the distribution of food and milk, the police said. 

