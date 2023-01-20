ASI from Devanahalli police station suspended for demanding Rs 15,000 bribe 

ASI suspended for demanding Rs 15,000 bribe 

The inquiry found that the ASI had indeed demanded the bribe

HM Chaithanya Swamy
  • Jan 20 2023, 00:45 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2023, 03:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

An assistant sub-inspector from the Devanahalli police station was suspended after he allegedly demanded a Rs 15,000 bribe in a domestic violence case.

Narayana Swamy, of Yelahanka, had developed a dispute with his wife. She filed a police complaint against him.

Gopala Krishna, the ASI, attended to the complaint and summoned Swamy to the police station for questioning around 10 days ago. He seized Swamy's two-wheeler and demanded Rs 15,000 to release it and let him go. 

Swamy approached Anoop A Shetty, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), and filed a petition against Krishna. Shetty directed his officers to do an inquiry and file a report.

The inquiry found that Krishna had indeed demanded the bribe. Shetty suspended Krishna on Thursday. 

Devanahalli
Bengaluru
Karnataka

