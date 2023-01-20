ASI from Devanahalli police station suspended for demanding Rs 15,000 bribe 

An assistant sub-inspector from the Devanahalli police station was suspended after he allegedly demanded a Rs 15,000 bribe in a domestic violence case.

Narayana Swamy, of Yelahanka, had developed a dispute with his wife. She filed a police complaint against him.

Gopala Krishna, the ASI, attended to the complaint and summoned Swamy to the police station for questioning around 10 days ago. He seized Swamy's two-wheeler and demanded Rs 15,000 to release it and let him go.

Swamy approached Anoop A Shetty, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), and filed a petition against Krishna. Shetty directed his officers to do an inquiry and file a report.

The inquiry found that Krishna had indeed demanded the bribe. Shetty suspended Krishna on Thursday.