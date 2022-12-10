Bakery owner accuses gang of vandalism, assault     

A 25-year-old bakery owner has filed a complaint with the HAL police saying that a gang of seven to eight men that consumed tea at his outlet fought over paying the bill, assaulted three people, including him, and ransacked the place.

Naveen Kumar Shetty, owner of Brahmalingeshwara condiments on ITPL Main Road in Kundalahalli Gate, has said in his complaint that the gang — 20-year-old Karthik, a delivery boy at Delivery.com; 23-year-old Karthik, a hotel manager; and 20-year-old Salman, an aluminium worker in Marathahalli — visited his bakery at 11.30 pm on Thursday.

They ordered tea and later fought over paying the bill. Shetty claimed the gang robbed his gold chain, a mobile phone and Rs 1.9 lakh from the cash box.

Following the incident, several members of the bakery owners’ association gathered before the HAL police station demanding action against the suspects.

Police have taken up a case of dacoity, assault and other appropriate IPC sections and are making efforts to nab the miscreants.