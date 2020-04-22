Bakery owner held as customers stand too close to each other

A bakery owner was arrested in southeastern Bengaluru for failing to ensure that his customers adhere to the social distancing rules.
Bellandur police head constable Dyavappa stated that he found many customers inside the bakery located opposite BN Hospital on Kasavanahalli Main Road around 2.45 pm on April 19. They were standing close to each other, sipping tea and smoking cigarettes. They didn't maintain the recommended gap among themselves.
When Dyavappa and his colleagues questioned the bakery owner, Riyaz, they discovered he failed to put in place a social-distancing mechanism or inform his customers. They detained him and locked up the bakery.
Riyaz was arrested under the Disaster Management Act for violating the lockdown rules but was released on bail.
Half of world's locked-down pupils lack computer: UN
Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'
Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow: UN
Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata
India's Internet infra not ready for virtual learning
'COVID-19 to impoverish millions of Middle East kids'
States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA