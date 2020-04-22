Bakery owner held as customers stand too close to each other

A bakery owner was arrested in southeastern Bengaluru for failing to ensure that his customers adhere to the social distancing rules.

Bellandur police head constable Dyavappa stated that he found many customers inside the bakery located opposite BN Hospital on Kasavanahalli Main Road around 2.45 pm on April 19. They were standing close to each other, sipping tea and smoking cigarettes. They didn't maintain the recommended gap among themselves.

When Dyavappa and his colleagues questioned the bakery owner, Riyaz, they discovered he failed to put in place a social-distancing mechanism or inform his customers. They detained him and locked up the bakery.

Riyaz was arrested under the Disaster Management Act for violating the lockdown rules but was released on bail.