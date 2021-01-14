Bank security in Hyderabad helps foil burglary at Bengaluru ATM

Karnataka Bank's security staff sitting in Hyderabad helped the Bengaluru police catch a burglar trying to steal cash from two ATMs in Jigani in the early hours of Wednesday.

Karnataka Bank has outsourced the ATM security to a Hyderabad-based agency. Around 1.30 am, the security team in Hyderabad noticed a burglar trying to break the bank's ATM in Jigani, and immediately sent an alert to the local police.

Jigani police flashed the message on the wireless. Assistant sub-inspector Anjanappa and a police constable who were patrolling a nearby area rushed to the ATM kiosk and caught the burglar red-handed.

The timely alert helped the police not only foil the Karnataka Bank ATM burglary but also uncovered a burglary attempt at a nearby cash kiosk of HDFC Bank. Police said the alleged burglar, Amit Mishra, from Bihar, had tried to break the HDFC Bank ATM in the same area before trying to try his luck at the Karnataka Bank cash kiosk. But he didn't succeed in the HDFC Bank ATM as he couldn't break the cassette that stores the cash. Nonetheless, he damaged the cash machine.

Police said Mishra worked for a cardboard box factory and was drunk when he tried to burgle the ATMs. He doesn't have a criminal record, police added.