Barring 2 incidents, New Year's Eve in B'luru peaceful

Except for two stray incidents, the New Year celebration in the city was peaceful with high security and police vigil in most of the streets.

A woman was allegedly groped by unruly miscreants in Koramangala when she came to celebrate New Year. Police found her crying on the road. Isha Pant DCP (south-east) rushed to the spot and took information about the molesters from her. She directed the officials to sit with her and go through the CCTV footage to identify the miscreants.

In yet another incident, around 12.15 am on Wednesday, a youth was found bleeding from the mouth and with cut injuries on his nose by police patrolling on Residence Road soon after the New Year celebrations

He was rushed to Bowring Hospital for treatment. Police are waiting for his recovery to get details about the attack and to see if there is any old rivalry involved.