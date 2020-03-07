BBMP official held in Rs 4-cr fraud

The BMTF police arrested a BBMP staffer for transferring Rs 4.15 crore to a fake account.

Raghavendra, an SDA, allegedly opened a fake account in Janatha Co-Operative Bank in the name of contractor C G Chandrappa, while BMTF had already arrested four persons.

A BMTF officer said Raghavendra was caught in Malai Mahadeshwara Hills where he had gone into hiding after the incident came to light.

Raghavendra has claimed he does not have the records and that they are with another staffer called Anitha. The investigation shows he is the brother of a history-sheeter, Manjunath alias Panipuri Manja.