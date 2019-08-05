BBMP staffer dies in bike crash

A 52-year-old BBMP employee died after his scooter was hit head-on by a speeding bike near Hebbal in Ballari Road on Saturday.

G Ganesh Kumar, a resident of RMV 2nd Stage, worked as a telephone attendant in a BBMP control room.

The police said as Kumar was going home from work, he turned into the service road in Hebbal at 11.30 pm. A speeding bike coming from the opposite road crashed into Kumar’s scooter and knocked him down. Kumar sustained severe head injuries. Passersby rushed him to hospital, but he was declared brought dead.

The biker, Sanjay, who escaped with minor injuries, was arrested immediately after the accident.

Sanjay, who resides in Yelahanka and is a student at a private college, told the police that he was hurrying to reach the nearest petrol station since he was running out of gas. Darkness on the service road meant Sanjay could not see Kumar’s scooter.