BDA engineer ‘bribed’ by IMA boss held

A BDA executive engineer was arrested on Monday for allegedly taking Rs 4 crore from Mohammed Mansoor Khan, the founder of the scam-hit IMA.

SIT sleuths led by DySP Abdul Khadar searched the residence of Kumar in Jayanagar from 10 am to 2 pm and seized several documents before arresting him, the SIT said in a statement. In an audio message that went viral on June 10, Khan had claimed to have paid a bribe of Rs 5 crore to Kumar.

They continued to search the outlets of Frontline Pharma, the IMA Group’s pharmacy chain, on Monday. Medicines worth Rs 40 lakh were seized from the Vasanthnagar outlet while the seizure from the Seppings Road store was valued at Rs 30 lakh. Rs 4.40 lakh in cash was also seized during the raids.