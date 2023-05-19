350 kg of ganja seized from B'luru trains, rly premises

Bengaluru: 350 kg of ganja seized from trains, railway premises

The RPF also recovered over Rs 2.2 crore in unaccounted-for cash and handed it over to the income tax department

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 19 2023, 00:44 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 02:36 ist

Authorities seized a staggering 347.3 kilograms of ganja from trains and railway premises and arrested 27 suspects across Karnataka between March 29 and May 13, when the model code of conduct was in place. 

The Railway Protection Force’s (RPF) special team worked with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) to detect 24 cases related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, according to a news release. The RPF’s dog squad played a pivotal role in the detection and seizure of narcotic substances, it added. 

The RPF also recovered over Rs 2.2 crore in unaccounted-for cash and handed it over to the income tax department, the release stated. 

The operation was led by Devansh Shukla, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF, Bengaluru, according to the release. 

