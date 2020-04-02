Bengaluru: 6,500 vehicles seized for flouting lockdown orders

Enforcing lockdown orders strictly, the Bengaluru police on Wednesday seized over 6,500 vehicles across the city and booked the owners who were misusing the leniency allowed for the purchase of essentials. The seized vehicles include 6,106 two-wheelers, 181 autorickshaws and 263 four-wheelers.

City police commissioner Bhaskar Rao said that they have seized more than 6,500 vehicles and the police will continue the crackdown and release the vehicles only after April 14. “We cannot release all the vehicles on a single day as it will be cumbersome. We request citizens to exercise as much self-restraint as possible by staying indoors.”

He added that after the police stopped using lathis, the stress levels of the personnel, as well as that of the people, had come down. “I have been telling citizens to walk to their grocery stores or limit their needs. There is no need to go to the grocery stores on vehicles. Moreover, this is not the time to do grocery shopping,” said Rao, adding that the police had given enough time to people to go to grocery stores and pick up things to last all these days.

“You cannot go to the grocery shop every day. I have also commanded men under my control to impound two/three- and four-wheelers which are roaming aimlessly and are proving a hindrance in enforcing the lockdown. Since frequent announcements on the public address system did not work, we decided to seize vehicles,” Rao explained

Rao said there are enough police personnel working in three shifts. “We also have to study the situation after the lockdown is lifted. The police have to look out for overenthusiastic people. The stress level is very high, we are experiencing a very different and difficult time. We will be with you and I am sure that people will be with us and cooperate in fighting against this coronavirus.”