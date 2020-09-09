Action sought over old video of 'false' rape complaint

Bengaluru: Action sought over old video of 'false' rape complaint

HM Chaitanya Swamy
HM Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 09 2020, 01:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2020, 05:58 ist

Indiranagar police have registered a non-cognisable report (NCR) over a video that purportedly shows a woman threatening to file a "false" complaint of rape against a businessman. 

The video, said to be a year old, purportedly shows the woman threatening the businessman who had supplied tyres to her husband and who visited her house, seeking payment. A social activist has now filed a police complaint based on the video, seeking action against the woman. 

According to police, the woman's husband runs a travel business. The businessman visited the couple's house in May 2019 seeking payment for supplying tyres for his vehicles. 

The parties had a fight over the payment but later reached a compromise without going to the police station. They have also given an undertaking to each other, a police officer said, adding that necessary action will be taken as per the NCR. 

Bengaluru
Karnataka

