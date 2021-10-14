Bengaluru Audi driver fires at biker in road rage, but misses target

The driver of a luxury car fired at a motorcyclist in road rage in North Bengaluru on Wednesday night and sped off. The two-wheeler rider was lucky to escape unhurt as the car driver failed to aim the gun properly.

The incident took place around 9.25 pm near the back gate of MS Ramaih College in MSR Nagar, Mathikere, police said.

It started over alleged rash driving.

The motorist, driving an Audi car, got into an argument with the motorcyclist, whom the police identified as Anil, an ambulance driver by occupation. The Audi driver took out a gun and fired at Anil. But the shot missed the target. Before Anil and passersby could respond, the Audi driver sped off.

Senior police officers and personnel from the jurisdictional Yeshwantpur police station rushed to the spot soon after and launched investigations.

A formal police complaint has been filed over the incident, and police are hunting for the car driver, said Dharmendra Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

Police are reviewing CCTV and traffic surveillance camera footage to zero in on the car driver. Anil and eyewitnesses have given them a description of the man.

"It was not a case of misfire. The car driver did fire at the biker but was unable to aim the weapon properly. The biker was unhurt," said a senior police officer who spoke to Anil. The bullet didn't hit anyone else, he added.

