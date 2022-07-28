Bengaluru banker kills himself over 'torture' after borrowing Rs 37,000 from loan apps

A 52-year-old bank employee allegedly killed himself as he was harassed by the representatives of mobile applications that had lent him around Rs 40,000.

Nanda Kumar T, a resident of Doddagollarahatti near Kengeri, allegedly jumped before a moving train near Nayandahalli, West Bengaluru, on Monday. He worked for a cooperative bank.

Police suspect Nanda jumped before a passenger train coming from Mysuru.

Siri Gowri D R, SP (Railway), said Nanda had left a death note in which he had blamed loan applications and a local person who had given him money.

Bengaluru City Railway Police said Nanda’s note stated that he was being harassed by the loan application representatives who used to send him messages, including pornography. In the note, he asked for banning the applications in the interest of the public.

Kumar had raised hand loans from his friends to build a house in the city.

Due to financial crisis, he took a Rs 3,000 loan from a loan app. He got trapped in the loan app scam and started taking loans from other apps to clear loans that he had taken earlier. In total, he had borrowed around Rs 36,704 from different apps.

They started harassing him by sending messages and making phone calls to recover the money. They also allegedly morphed his photos and created porn content. He was disturbed over the incident and took his life, said a senior officer.

Nanda named the mother of his daughter’s friend as one of those who harassed him. He alleged that he had borrowed Rs 3.6 lakh from her and returned Rs 1.5 lakh. He was supposed to return the remaining Rs 2.1 lakh. But she allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh and filed a complaint against him. Police have taken up a case of abetment to suicide and under the IT Act against 46 loan applications and the woman.