Bengaluru businessman says he lost Rs 1 cr in hope of Rs 100-cr loan

A 47-year-old garments merchant from Mysuru says he lost Rs 1 crore to a gang that promised him a business loan of Rs 100 crore.

Electronics City police have booked three people for cheating based on a complaint by Vincent, the affected businessman.

Vincent, who's into the export and import of garments, had been looking to borrow Rs 100 crore to expand his business. He got to know one Sanjay Shukla through a mutual friend named Subramani. Shukla promised the loan at a 1% commission and asked Vincent to pay the sum to his boss who he said runs a private company in Chandigarh.

Vincent agreed, and a meeting was arranged with two other people named Rahul Tiwary and Ashraf Khan at a hotel in Electronics City, South Bengaluru, on January 26. Vincent paid them Rs 5 lakh in cash at the hotel and another Rs 30 lakh, also in cash, on January 27. He later transferred Rs 63 lakh to a bank account given by them and another Rs 2 lakh in cash on January 29. The suspects promised to transfer Rs 100 crore to his bank account by that evening but instead disappeared.

Vincent realised the cheating and filed a police complaint.

