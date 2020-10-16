Bengaluru: Cloth merchant held for running IPL betting racket

A 39-year-old man allegedly taking bets on IPL matches through a mobile phone app has been arrested in Varthur, Southeast Bengaluru.

Zameer Ahmed, a resident of Ramakrishna Street, runs an apparel store and a financial services firm.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided his office where he was allegedly taking phone calls from punters on Wednesday.

The CCB raid followed a tip-off that he had taken bets on the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings played on October 13, police said.

The CCB seized Rs 4 lakh in cash, two mobile phones and a laptop from Ahmed's house, and took him into custody for further questioning.

Hunt on for techie

The CCB is also looking out for an software engineer, who purportedly developed the betting app, and other suspects in the case.

Varthur police have opened a case and are investigating further.