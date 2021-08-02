Bengaluru cop punished for inaction that led to murder

A police inspector has been punished for the dereliction of duty in an attempted murder case involving Joseph alias Babli, a rowdy-sheeter who was murdered inside a bank in Koramangala, Southeast Bengaluru, on July 19.

B Bharath, the SHO of the Ashoknagar police station, has been issued an OOD order by Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant and asked to report for duty at the Command Centre located in the police commissioner's office on Infantry Road.

Mallesh Bolettin, currently posted in the CCB, has been given charge of the Ashoknagar police station.

According to a report filed by B S Angadi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime-2), which formed the basis for the punishment order, had Bharath taken action in the attempted murder case, Joseph's murder in broad daylight wouldn't have taken place.

Murder inside bank

Joseph was fatally hacked by masked assailants — said to be his rivals — while his wife, children and bank staff watched in horror.

In April, a gang had attacked a Viveknagar resident named Arun Kumar. The case was registered at the Ashoknagar police station, which has jurisdiction over Viveknagar. Joseph was named one of the suspects but police neither arrested him nor charged, according to the DCP's report.