Bengaluru: Cop shoots rowdy who 'killed' man, stabbed his brother

Police shot a 23-year-old history-sheeter in the knee after he resisted arrest. He was on the run after allegedly killing a 24-year-old man and stabbing his young brother over a petty issue.

A team of policemen, led by Bagalagunte inspector Srikantegowda, went to Sasaveghatta Road near Acharya College early on Wednesday morning after receiving information that Sidedahalli resident Prabhu was hiding there. Prabhu had allegedly murdered a man named Karan Singh, 24, over an argument on May 4.

Seeing the cops, Prabhu allegedly attacked head constable Hanumegowda as he tried to catch him. The inspector fired in the air, asking Prabhu to surrender. But Prabhu didn't pay heed. The inspector then shot him in the right knee, immobilising him. Prabhu collapsed. Police rushed him as well as the injured head constable to Sapthagiri Hospital in Chikkabanavara for treatment, said N Shashikumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North). They are out of danger.

According to the DCP, Prabhu and his friends, Bharath and Kruthik, had attacked one Arjun Singh, 21, in a graveyard in Bagalagunte on May 4. The three friends were drunk and were angry to see Arjun playing PUBG there. They picked an argument with him. When Arjun shot back, Bharath and Kruthik pinned him, and Prabhu stabbed him in the abdomen.

Arjun was profusely bleeding and screamed loudly. The trio left him for dead and ran away. Arjun managed to go to a hospital with a friend's help. His elder brother, Karan, learnt about the attack and vowed revenge. He went to Prabhu's house around 5.30 pm to confront him. But Prabhu also got into an argument with him and stabbed him multiple times in the chest and abdomen. Karan died on the spot.