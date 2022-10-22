Bengaluru: Cops arrest pervert for impersonating gynaecologist

A 32-year-old pervert was arrested for impersonating well-known gynaecologist Dr Padmini Prasad on a social media account, counselling women and asking them to send their nude photos on the pretext of solving their problems.

A team, headed by police inspector Kathyayini Alva, arrested Jagadish, 32, from his village of Kenchikoppa, Nyamathi taluk, Davangere district on October 17.

Jagadish completed SSLC but dropped out of the ITI course. His family members told the police that he had to discontinue his studies due to health issues.

Dr Padmini Prasad had filed a complaint with North CEN crime police on February 17 stating that some unidentified persons had created a fake account in her name on Facebook and used her photographs in the profile.

The impersonator had also posted messages stating that ‘advice will be given to all women’s personal problems. Later, he started chatting with women through messenger.

A senior police officer said that Jagadish used to ask the women to send photographs of their private parts on the pretext of examination to prescribe medicines or give some advice to overcome their problems. Most women sent him their private photos believing that they were chatting with

Dr Padmini Prasad.

He used to chat obscenely with the women and pass bad comments. He had also sent voice messages to a few women and harassed them, the police officer said.

Jagadish is out on bail at present. “There are a few other similar fake accounts created. Our efforts are on to nab the others as well,” a senior officer said.

Investigating the case, police initially went to an aged man at Kenchikoppa. The elderly man did not know what Facebook was. He was using a basic handset. His phone number had been used while opening the Facebook account.

The police then checked for the IP address of the device from which the account was being operated and the chats sent and zeroed in on Jagadish.