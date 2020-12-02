B'luru cops net Rs 3.3 crore in traffic fines in a week

Bengaluru cops net Rs 3.3 crore in traffic fines in a week

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Dec 02 2020, 01:07 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 01:42 ist
A traffic policeman fines a vehicle user for a traffic violation on NR Road, Bengaluru. DH PHOTO/S K DINESH

Police netted a whopping Rs 3.3 crore during a special drive against traffic violations in the city between November 23 and 29. 

During the week-long period, the traffic police registered 79,359 traffic violations, including 8,635 cases of jumping the signal, 5,042 cases against car drivers for not wearing the seat belt, 2843 cases of wrong parking, 1,998 cases of using the mobile phone while riding or driving and six cases of drink driving.

In the cases of drink driving, the police have issued notices to the drivers to appear before the court for penal action, M Narayan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-East), said, adding the drive was to raise awareness among the public. 

