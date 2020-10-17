Bengaluru: Fuel station owner cheated by fraudsters who posed as lorry operators

Introducing themselves as a lorry owner and manager, fraudsters stole money from a fuel station owner in the guise of buying fuel for the vehicle.

L Deepak, owner of ML Fuel station in Cubbonpet, said in his complaint with the Central CEN police that he received a call from an unknown number on Wednesday from someone claiming to be the owner of Reddy Transport who has lorries.

Deepak said the man claimed to have wanted to buy fuel for his lorry and pay online by sending a voucher. He asked Deepak to scan a QR code. As he did, Deepak found Rs 20,000 debited from his account.

The fuel station owner told DH that he told the caller about it and the caller promised to refund the money and a further Rs 20,000 for the fuel. He sent another QR code and when Deepak scanned it, he lost more money. “In total, I lost Rs 60,000. So, I filed a complaint with the police,” he said.

“Lorry owners usually call us to inform that they are making payments for fuel for their vehicle since some drivers fill less fuel and pocket the money. I thought it is one such owner who was calling and agreed to receive the money online. I think this gang only targets fuel stations. Also, he said he will be sending details of the lorry on WhatsApp,” Deepak further said.

An investigating officer said police have taken up a case and are making efforts to nab the fraudsters.