Man on run after claiming wife died of cardiac arrest

Bengaluru man on the run after claiming wife died of cardiac arrest

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 27 2022, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2022, 22:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A 28-year-old man is on the run after allegedly strangling his wife over a marital discord in southern Bengaluru on Sunday.

Begur police are searching for Manu K M, who initially claimed that his wife, Sangeetha (28) died of natural causes at their house in Papaiah Reddy Layout, Chowdeshwarinagar.

Their landlord, Shivaram Reddy, saw Manu bringing Sangeetha out at around 7.30 pm and telling neighbours she had a cardiac arrest. After being taken to a private hospital, doctors pronounced her dead.

Manu, however, later confessed to Reddy that he had killed Sangeetha during a fight, and escaped.

Sangeetha had expected him to return home early due to Mahalaya Amavasya. But he came back only after it was dark. They had an argument over it. Manju slapped her before banging her head against the wall and strangling her.

Crime
murder
Bengaluru

