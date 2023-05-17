Bengaluru: Man uses student ID to enter IISc, steals iPods, cameras  

A 25-year-old man, who repeatedly struck the IISc campus, stealing cash, cameras, iPods, and other valuables, was caught red-handed trying to escape after stealing Rs 900 from a student.

The thief, Jiaul Mallik, hailing from West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur and a resident of Yeshwantpur’s Triveni Road, entered the campus using a student ID card.

A complaint lodged by IISc’s Assistant Registrar (Security) K Jayaraj stated that Mallik was caught around 8 am on May 12 in Block-2 (B Block) by security assistant, Shankarappa.

Questioned how he entered the campus, Mallik flashed an ID card in the name of an MTech student, Sushil Jangra. They handed Mallik to the Sadashivanagar police.

Jayaraj revealed his suspicions to the police that Mallik could be involved in a few thefts that happened on the campus in the past.

Mallik had gone to IISc on a Honda Activa (KA 04/JU 5319). Police have seized Rs 900, a bag and the scooter from him.

'Crazy about science'

When police asked Mallik about a few notebooks on science they found in his possession, he confessed to be crazy about the syllabus of IISc and IIT and took notes during outdoor classes and on-campus discussions. Police are checking if he had attended any indoor classes.

Mallik said he found the student ID card on the road a few months ago and used it to enter the campus. He admitted to police of having stolen cameras, iPods, and other items from the students.

Mallik claimed he had completed PUC and is pursuing graduation. He worked at a BPO in Thane and as a delivery boy in Bengaluru, which he quit after an accident.

Guards didn't verify suspect's ID

A senior officer said: "We got information about two cameras Mallik disposed of and will be recovering them at the earliest. Though Mallik entered the campus using the ID card, no security guard verified it."