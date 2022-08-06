Bengaluru: Metro subcontractor fined for dumping slurry into stormwater drain  

BMRCL authorities have penalised a subcontractor working on underground metro project in Shivajinagar for dumping loads of slurry-mixed construction sewage into the stormwater drain at Silk Board near Madiwala.

On the night of July 22, tanker driver Mohan offloaded the slurry water into the SWD. He has been booked for offences affecting public health, including IPC 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health) and 284 (negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance).

The incident came to light after police were called to the spot to register a complaint against Mohan.

As per the FIR, Mohan was emptying chemicals into the drain, in clear violation of the rules that require such water to be treated at a common effluent treatment plant (CETP).

Police seized the tanker bearing the registration number KA-01 AB 8777.

In the video clip shot during the seizure, Mohan stated that the wastewater was brought from a metro construction in Shivajinagar, which has now put the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in a spot.

A senior BMRCL official told DH that L&T, the contractor working on the tunnel section in Shivajinagar, had engaged the tanker to carry construction water to the CETP.

“L&T has its own treatment plant. However, since the project is so huge, there are times when some additional slurry wastewater needs to be taken to another CETP. An agency was hired to do the work. However, after the complaint, the subcontract has been terminated and the contractor penalised,” he said.

The official, however, ruled out the presence of chemicals in the slurry water. “Bentonite, the element we use during tunnelling, is not a chemical. However, we have taken the issue seriously. Penalty has been imposed,” he said.