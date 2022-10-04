Bengaluru police arrest interstate gang that stole debit cards

KR Puram Police have arrested a five-member interstate gang involved in theft and burglary.

The gang stole debit cards by diverting the users’ attention and later withdrew money from their accounts. Police said they also burgled shops.

Head constable Venkatesh and police constables Jattingaraya and Shashikanth Kamble nabbed the five accused — Mohan T N alias Madhu, 42; Sampath K, 29; Ashok alias Basya, 24, all residents of Gudibande and Mandikal in Chikkaballapur district; and Krishnamurthy, 31, and Mohana Venkatarama alias Chintala Mohan, 28, of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh.

The police found the gang hiding in a garage in Battarahalli on September 21 after getting a lead about them.

Continuing the investigation, police sub-inspector Praveen B N detected two burglary cases reported in two shops in KR Puram and recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 1.66 lakh. Police seized a car, six mobile phones, and 25 debit cards issued by different banks.

The arrested men told police that they were using the stolen money on gambling and to lead a lavish life.

Police said the gang targeted people who are not careful while using debit cards at ATMs. On the pretext of helping them withdraw money, the culprits would collect their PIN numbers and swapped the original card with a fake by diverting their attention. They would later use the card to withdraw money.

The gang has committed debit card thefts in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.