B'luru cops arrest TN brothers who came to burgle homes

Bengaluru police arrest two brothers who came from TN to burgle homes

Police believe that the trio burgled homes in Hennur, Ramamurthy Nagar, Kothanur and Yelahanka areas, and sold off the jewellery and other valuables

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 15 2022, 02:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2022, 04:41 ist

Two brothers from Tamil Nadu who travelled to Bengaluru in order to burgle homes have been arrested, police said. A third accomplice has also been arrested. 

Brothers M Ajith, 22, and Gunashekhar alias Korangu, 21, and their associate K Muthukumar, 27, would periodically come to Bengaluru for the sole purpose of breaking into homes and stealing valuables such as jewellery and cash. They rented houses in Parappana Agrahara and other areas closer to the Tamil Nadu border. 

The trio would then do a recce of houses they could break into. They picked only those houses that had garbage piled up on their doorsteps or where no rangoli was drawn. Once they knew for sure that the house was empty, they would sneak in at night and escape with valuables, police said. 

Police believe that the trio burgled homes in Hennur, Ramamurthy Nagar, Kothanur and Yelahanka areas, and sold off the jewellery and other valuables. The arrests helped the police seize gold jewellery worth Rs 49.17 lakh. 

Among the brothers, Gunashekhar had taken to crime at a very young age and later taught his elder brother the tricks of the trade, police said. 

Bengaluru news
Tamil Nadu

