Bengaluru Police open fire on man for assaulting them

The Sanjayanagar police opened fire on a man identified as Tajoddin, a resident of North Bengaluru, for assaulting policemen when he was taken for spot inspection (mahajar) on Wednesday night.

The injured Tajoddin, along with his friends, had assaulted police badly in Bhoopasandra on Wednesday afternoon when they were stopped by the policemen while he and his friends were performing wheeling. Sanjayanagar police had put barricades in Bhoopasandra and was checking people who were coming out of their residences without any proper reason after the lockdown in Bengaluru was imposed.

Following the assault, the police had arrested Tajoddin and his friend. Shashi Kumar N, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) said, "the accused Tajoddin was taken to spot magahar where he tried to escape from our custody by again assaulting our men. In the process, he ran away for some distance and when our men tried to secure him, he pelted stones and bricks injuring police sub-inspector Roopa and head constable Manjanna.

To prevent further attacks and to secure him, the police inspector of Sanjayanagar police station, Balaji fired two rounds in air asking Tajoddin to surrender, but he continued to assault the policemen. So Balaji fired one bullet on his left leg.

The injured Roopa, Manjanna and Tajoddin have been shifted to Baptist Hospital for treatment.

