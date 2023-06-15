Bengaluru: Posing as revenue inspector, conman swindles money assuring BBMP sites

Posing as a BBMP revenue inspector, a conman has defrauded people by taking money under the guise of securing BBMP allotted sites.

In his police complaint, Suresh C, owner of Vinayaka Computers Store on MKK Road in Rajajinagar, said he became acquainted with a person named Dhananjaya in 2021 through his employee Ramu G, a computer engineer.

Dhananjaya claimed to be a revenue inspector at the BBMP head office. He told Suresh that it is difficult to get a site in the BDA and assured that he would get a site allotted in Kommaghatta for anything between Rs 50,000 and Rs 55,000. Dhananjaya also requested Suresh to refer him to friends and relatives interested in acquiring sites.

Suresh and his employees Ramu, Punith S, and Manoj U decided to purchase a total of nine sites.

They made digital payments totalling Rs 4.18 lakh between April 3 and April 26. Dhananjaya has switched off his mobile and is on the run, Suresh claimed in his complaint.

A senior officer said Suresh never met Dhananjaya in person during their two years of communication, which was solely conducted over the phone.

The address he provided turned out to be fake, and Dhananjaya’s phone is now barred for both incoming and outgoing calls.

The police are actively working to trace the conman, and a case of cheating has been registered at the Rajajinagar police station.