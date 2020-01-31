Bengaluru rowdy gives police the slip after filmy chase

A filmi chase ended in a nought for police after notorious rowdy Slum Bharath gave them the slip again.

The police had almost caught the criminal when they raided a house in Banashankari on Wednesday night where Bharath (30) and associates were partying. The gang was celebrating the birthday of a girl (the cousin of aide Aruna alias Tsunami) when the cops crashed the party.

The police had formed two teams, headed by Rajgopalnagar police station inspector Dinesh Patil B S, and hired private vehicles to nab Bharath who, according to a tip-off, was attending the bash in RK Layout in Banashankari. Around 11.50 pm, the police arrived at the house and found about six men, including Bharath and three women, celebrating.

When constable Shivaswamy tried to detain Bharath, he threatened him with a machete. Bharath’s associates Aruna, Bakery Raghu and Mohan threatened to kill the police team with lethal weapons. When the cops asked Bharath to surrender, the gang dared them, saying they were not afraid of police. They escaped in a car and two bikes while the police managed to nab Mohan who aided their escape.

Drama begins

Soon, the cops set off on a filmi chase in their hired vehicles. They almost intercepted the gang in Uttarahalli, but the miscreants hit the police car and tried to attack the cops with machetes and other weapons. They fled the spot after vandalising the police vehicle.

Patil later went to the Banashankari police station and filed a complaint against Bharath, Bagalagunte Sidda, Aruna, Raghu, Mohan and three women. A case was registered against the accused under charges of attempt to murder, assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty and other charges of IPC.

An investigating officer said Bharath is wanted in many cases and there is an arrest warrant against him by the court. He was shot at by the CCB police after he attacked an officer in February 2019. Out on bail, Bharath committed a murder in Kamakshipalya police station limits.