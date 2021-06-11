Bengaluru siblings suffer bites, burns in beatings by mother, her male friend

Two siblings, aged seven and six, have suffered serious burn and bite injuries from the violent beatings that they received from their mother and her male friend over the past two months.

RR Nagar police rescued the children on Wednesday after being alerted by the neighbours, and arrested both the suspects. The children are receiving treatment.

Divya (not her real name), 25, had been furious at the children because they told their imprisoned father that her male friend was staying with them.

Divya's husband has been jailed in the Hassan district for the past eight months over a case registered there.

Divya, a housekeeper at a private hospital, had moved to RR Nagar, West Bengaluru, with her children two months ago. A female colleague, her husband Hemanth and their eight-month-old baby also moved in with them.

A few days later, Divya's husband called her up from the prison. The children told him about Hemanth and his family staying with them.

The imprisoned husband got angry after learning about that and quarrelled with Divya over the phone. Angry at the children, Divya and Hemanth brutally beat them up that day.

But it didn't end there. Each time Divya's husband called her up, he would berate and threaten her. And in turn, she and Hemanth would brutally beat up the children.