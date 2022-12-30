Bengaluru: Three booked in JJ Nagar under new law on religious conversion

Police in western Bengaluru have booked three people under the new law on religious conversion.

Three members of the Christian community were "found" distributing handbills and "offering" financial support to those who change their religion near Doddamma Temple in JJ Nagar on Wednesday night. Some residents, backed by workers of a Hindutva organisation, claimed they were being "wooed" to change their religion.

Members of the Hindutva organisation got into a heated argument with them and called the police.

Krishna Murthy, a resident of Venkataswamy Garden, later filed a police complaint over the matter. JJ Nagar police registered a case under the Karnataka Protection to Freedom of Religious Act, 2022, against Nelsan, Yanappa Vijay and Shruti. Nelsan is from Bengaluru while Vijay and Shruti are from Andhra Pradesh.

Murthy's complaint stated that the trio asked people to start praying to their god and celebrate their festivals to get their problems solved.

Police questioned the trio but let them go after telling them to appear for questioning whenever summoned.