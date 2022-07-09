Bengaluru: Undertrial calls minor rape victim’s mother from prison, threatens her

An undertrial prisoner lodged in the Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara has made a threatening call to the mother of a minor rape victim.

Madhu N, a resident of Hoskote, had sexually abused a minor in February this year. He was arrested by the Hoskote police. He is accused of taking a mobile phone from another prisoner who was lodged in the prison and making a threatening call to the mother of the victim on June 13.

Facing a case registered under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Madhu had managed to secure bail, which has now been cut short due to the threatening call.

Officials on receiving the complaint rushed to cell number 2 in Barrack 1 of Tower 1 where Madhu is lodged. They didn’t find any mobile or SIM card in his cell. The officials subjected him to an inquiry.

Madhu confessed that he got the phone from a prisoner in cell number 5. Officials, on checking the cell, found a Jio mobile phone and SIM card hidden in the toilet pipe. The prisoner from whom Madhu borrowed the phone has been released from prison.

Madhu who managed to secure the bail was again arrested by the Parappana Agrahara police based on the complaint filed by prison officials for making the threatening call.

Drugs in prison

In another case, officials have found around 85 grams of hashish oil in a bag.

A convicted prisoner Mohan alias Kunta tried to smuggle hashish oil through his friend to peddle the drug on the prison premises.

Mohan is convicted in a murder case. He has been in prison for the last six years.

Officials received a parcel in the name of Mohan. Any parcel or person coming to the prison will be subjected to thorough checking. On discovering some extra stitches on the luggage bag, officials opened it up to find two packets of hashish oil in it. A case has been registered against him.