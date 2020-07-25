Bengaluru: Virus-infected dacoit flees Covid-19 Care Centre in Koramangala

A 27-year-old Covid-19-positive dacoit fled the Koramangala Indoor Stadium COVID Care Centre (CCC) on Wednesday night, following which the police have launched a manhunt.

The CCC’s nodal officer Gururaj Chalawadi lodged a complaint with the police on Thursday. The accused Tabrez (name changed), hailing from Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh, is absconding, Chalawadi told the police.

The Konanakunte police had recently arrested Tabrez and his associate. Their Covid-19 test had returned positive, following which they were admitted to the CCC. But the staff found Tabrez missing around 9 pm on Wednesday, Chalawadi said.

The officials searched for the missing patient till Wednesday midnight and, as they were unable to find him, gave a police complaint.

The police have taken up a case under IPC Sections 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension), and 269 (negligent act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), and Section 3 (penalty for disobeying any regulation or order) of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

Part of an interstate gang, Tabrez and six others planned to commit dacoity near Jambusavari Dinne Main Road when the police caught them. While the Konanakunte police managed to nab Tabrez and another dacoit, four others escaped.