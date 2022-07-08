Benglauru jewellery store robbers nabbed in Rajasthan

Four bandits arrested in Rajasthan by the Electronics City police in connection with a robbery of a shop in the city have been brought to Bengaluru.

Police seized gold jewellery, silver articles, a pair of pistols and three bullets from the gang, besides valuables worth Rs 1.5 crore robbed from Ramdev Bankers and Jewellers belonging to Bawarlal in Mylasandra on July 4.

City police took help from their Rajasthan counterparts to nab 46-year-old Devaram, 27-year-old Rahul, Ram Singh, and Anil, both aged 26. One more accused, identified as V P Singh, is still at large.

Singh and Rahul barged into the store and held a gun at Dharmendra, a relative and employee with Bawarlal. They also took away the DCR of the CCTV camera to destroy evidence of their crime.

The police team used CCTV cameras in the surrounding areas and technical assistance to find out that the suspects are heading towards Pali in Rajasthan to dispose of the booty. They went through Hyderabad, Pune, and Ahmedabad to reach Rajasthan by car.

A team headed by inspector Nanjegowda S traced the vehicle between Udaipur and Chittorgarh, called the local police for assistance and followed the suspects’ vehicles in private cars. As they neared Kota, police surrounded the criminals and chased them for about 800 metres.

The car the criminals were travelling in toppled, but they fired three rounds at the police when they closed in on them. But the bullets missed the targets. Despite their injuries the criminals tried to run with the valuables, but police managed to catch them from different places.

Devaram and Rahul bought the country-made pistols. Except for Arun, all three suspects arrested are involved in various crimes in West Bengal, Rajasthan, Bengaluru, Hassan and other districts. The gang avoids staying at one place and keeps moving around in a car. They do not rent places.

‘Rahu kala’

The gang planned to rob Ramdev Bankers and Jewellers 20 days before the incident.

On July 4, Dharmendra was sent to the shop early to avoid ‘rahu kala’ (inauspicious period of the day) between 7.30 am and 9 am. Ironically, avoiding rahu kala actually helped the criminals in their robbery attempt.

Dharmendra opened the shop at 7.15 am. Three school and lunch bags belonging to children from Bawarlal’s family were left in the shop. Someone from the family wanted to take the bags home, but before they could arrive, the suspects robbed the place and took the bags along. They were dumped near Electronics City.