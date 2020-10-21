Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Adam Pasha arrested in drugs case

Adam Pasha, one of the contestants in Bigg Boss Kannada season 6, was arrested on Tuesday for consuming banned drugs. Pasha, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bengaluru, is accused of having bought drugs from a peddler named Anika D.

Pasha, from the LGBTQIA community, is a stage dancer and the first drag queen of Bengaluru. Confirming the arrest to DH, Amit Ghawate, NCB Bengaluru Zonal Director, stated that “a lot of transactions” had happened between Pasha and Anika.

While Pasha is being questioned about his links with other suspects in the drugs case and whether he had shared narcotics with any of his friends, no contraband was found in his possession at the time of his arrest, another NCB officer said. The NCB is tight-lipped about what he told them during the questioning.

In August, the NCB arrested Anika and two of her associates — Anoop M and Ravindran R. The trio is suspected to have supplied drugs to many celebrities, including Kannada film actors. Following Anika’s arrest, Pasha gave interviews to Kannada news channels, stating that he knew her and had met her at a few parties.