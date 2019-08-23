Bizman falls from scooter, loses money to gang

Falling from the scooter proved costly to a businessman as an attention diversion gang made away with the money after rushing to his aid. The incident occurred on Sunday around 9.30 pm.

Piyush Kumar, 29, had collected money from his clients in Shivajinagar and was going back to his house. He had kept the cash in space under the seat. When he neared the Vikasa Soudha metro station, he fell from the scoter. Three persons rushed to his help. While two helped him up, the other pushed the scooter to the roadside.

While two made enquiries, the other man had stolen the cash bag containing Rs 2.3 lakh. After resting for a while, Kumar returned to his scooter and found the cash bag missing. He approached the Vidhana Soudha police station and filed a complaint.