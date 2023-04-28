B'luru: Man tricks lover into hanging herself

A 23-year-old auto driver tricked his 35-year-old lover into killing herself in western Bengaluru.

During an ugly fight on April 25, he tied a noose to a hook and climbed onto a scooter parked inside the house, saying he would kill himself.

The woman fell into the trap. She snatched the noose, tied it around her neck and climbed onto the scooter, saying she would kill herself instead.

The man saw the opportunity as a godsend and kicked the scooter. She died by hanging.

To portray her death as suicide, the suspect rushed her to KC General Hospital in his auto-rickshaw and told doctors that she had hanged herself. After doctors pronounced her dead on arrival, he alerted his lover's family, concocting the story that she had fought with him and hanged herself.

But the police saw through the charade and arrested him.

The diabolic crime occurred in Basaveshwara Nagar.

A mother of two, Kurubarahalli resident Sargunam had been in an extramarital affair with Ganesh, 12 years her junior, for five years.

Sargunam suspected Ganesh had an affair with another woman. On April 25, she stormed into his house near Patalamma Temple and confronted him.

Ganesh enacted a drama. He grabbed a rope and climbed onto his Honda Dio parked inside the room. He then tied the rope to the hook, saying he would kill himself.

Sargunam snatched the noose, tied it around her neck and climbed onto the scooter. She threatened to kill herself instead. Ganesh kicked the scooter, causing Sargunam to hang.

Sargunam was married to Shivakumar C and had two children. Their marital life ran into rough patches when they lived in MG Nagar. Ganesh often visited the place to meet the house owner. He became friends with Sargunam, and the two became close.

Shivakumar soon got wind of his wife's affair and warned her. But she didn't listen. A distraught Shivakumar moved out.

After her husband left, Sargunam decided to start her life with Ganesh. She rented a house for him, bought him an auto and gave him Rs 50,000. She looked after him well but he betrayed her in the end, a police officer said.