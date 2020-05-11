BMTC driver assaulted, robbed after dropping migrant workers

Two armed men intercepted a BMTC bus, assaulted and robbed the driver in KR Puram on Saturday.

Muthaiya Swamy, the driver attached to Kammanahalli depot, was returning to the KR Puram depot after dropping migrant workers to the Malur railway station.

Two bike-borne men stopped the bus and started abusing the driver. They said how could he enter their area, dragged him down and assaulted him. They also snatched his gold chain.

Hearing his screams, his colleague Raju rushed to his help. The duo also abused him and tried to snatch his gold chain. They threatened the people at the depot with a knife and fled the spot.

The accused are identified as Ganesha and Seena, residents of KR Puram. The KR Puram police have taken up a case of robbery, and efforts are on to track down the accused.