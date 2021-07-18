BMTC driver 'attacked with rod' for driving slowly

BMTC driver 'attacked with rod' for driving slowly

The driver of a Canter trailing the BMTC bus pulled over and abused him for driving slowly and 'blocking the road'

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 18 2021, 01:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2021, 05:02 ist
The incident started when Channappa tried to take a right turn towards Vijayanagar. Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

A BMTC bus driver says he was attacked by fellow vehicle users for driving slowly and cautiously amid heavy traffic in southern Bengaluru on Friday morning. 

Channappa S B, 47, was brutally assaulted with an iron rod by a Canter driver and the latter's friend at the Banashankari junction around 6.30 am, according to a police complaint. Channappa, attached to the BMTC's Deepanjali Nagar depot, was driving the bus bearing registration number KA 57/F 1847 at the time of the incident. 

It started when Channappa tried to take a right turn towards Vijayanagar. There was heavy traffic at the intersection, and Channappa was going slow. The driver of a Canter trailing the BMTC bus pulled over and abused him for driving slowly and "blocking the road". 

A heated argument ensued. The Canter driver got off the vehicle and hit Channappa on the hand with an iron rod. Bus passengers and other vehicle users intervened, and Channappa drove to a nearby bus stand where buses bound for Uttarahalli are stationed. 

The Canter driver followed him and attacked him again with the rod. His friend, too, abused and assaulted him, according Channappa's police complaint. 

Channappa brought the matter to the notice of his superiors and went to a hospital for treatment. He later approached the Banashankari police. 

A police officer said Channappa had listed the Canter's registration number and that they were making efforts to track down the driver and his friend. 

