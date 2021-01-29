CA aspirant held with Rs 6 lakh worth of drugs in Jayanagar

CA aspirant held with Rs 6L worth of drugs in Jayanagar

  Jan 29 2021
An aspiring chartered accountant is accused of peddling drugs. 

Vishruth N Raj, 27, working at a CA’s office, allegedly started peddling drugs to make a quick buck, police said, adding they have seized 1.2 kg of hashish oil and three kg of ganja from him. Both of these items are banned. 

Raj, a resident of Dwarakanagar in Channasandra in East Bengaluru, had enrolled on a CA course after graduating in commerce. He simultaneously started interning at a CA’s office. 

Police believe Raj got into drug peddling after befriending Praveen alias Mummy, a native of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, while both of them were doing a CA course in Hyderabad. It was Praveen who supplied him hashish oil and ganja. 

Police arrested Raj when he was allegedly trying to sell the banned substances in Jayanagar 9th Block on January 20. Sudhir M Hegde, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Mico Layout), and Tilaknagar police inspector Anil Kumar G S headed the team that nabbed Raj.  Police have learnt that Raj had sourced the drugs from Praveen for Rs 6 lakh and planned to sell it for more than Rs 12 lakh. His customers were students and select residents of  SG Palya, Koramangala, HSR Layout, Jayanagar and JP Nagar, police said. 

