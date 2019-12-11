Cabbie checking tyre on flyover run over by car

A cab driver, who pulled in at the side of the Ballari Road flyover to check a punctured tyre, was run over by a speeding car in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

Anand, a resident of Whitefield and a native of Turuvekere, was driving towards the Kempegowda International Airport when he noticed some problem in the automobile. He pulled in at the side of the flyover near Kodigehalli around 4 am and started checking the tyre. A car going towards the airport ran him over, flinging him in the air and crashing him to the ground. He suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot, said an officer from Hebbala traffic police. The motorist drove off.

Passersby called the police who rushed to the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem. Police have registered a case and are reviewing the CCTV footage to track down the car.