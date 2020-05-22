CCB nabs foreign national for drug peddling in Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested a drug peddler from Ivory Coast at Hennur in East Bengaluru and seized cocaine and Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) from him.

The arrested has been identified as Assi Aya Basile, 31, a resident of Prakash Garden in Horamavu and an Ivory Coast national. According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil, the Anti-Narcotics Wing officers arrested Basile and seized 50 grams of cocaine and 13 grams of MDMA along with a weighing machine, a mobile phone and Rs 1,000 in cash -- all together worth Rs 4 lakh.

Based on credible information from sources about his drug peddling, the police conducted a raid at his rented house in Prakash Garden in Horamavu in East Bengaluru on Thursday night.

Basile had stored the narcotic drugs in his house and had an organised network with the drug consumers. They were contacting him over the phone and placing the order. Basile used to weigh the drugs and put it in small packets and deliver it to the customers.

Basile had come to India on a business visa and was staying in Bengaluru. He overstayed in the city after his visa period expired.

A case has been registered against him under NDPS Act and Foreigners Act and investigation is on.