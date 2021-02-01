CCB police bust drug racket, seize narcotics worth Rs 75 lakh

Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Saturday busted a drug racket, arresting four people, including two Nigerians and a Kerala duo.

They seized one kilogram of MDMA crystal worth Rs 75 lakh, besides a weighing machine, a bike and three mobile phones from the arrested peddlers.

When inspector Virupakshaswamy R received information that two Nigerians are selling drugs, a police team stormed the house in Ramamurthynagar and caught Ndikata Albert Junior, 43, and Helson Henry Koppi, 34, besides 32-year-old Junaid and fellow Keralite 35-year-old Shakeer who were staying in a different house.

When police rushed to Ramamurthynagar on being tipped off by their informant about the Nigerians attempting to sell drugs, the duo had retreated back to their house. Police found 600 grams of brown MDMA crystals and 400 grams of white MDMA crystals from the four peddlers.

Though the two foreigners arrived in the country on a business visa, they overstayed after the visa expired and did not produce their passports before the police.

Junaid and Shakeer, who are hotel employees, befriended the Nigerian duo and bought 100 to 200 grams of MDMA from them. They sold the drugs to students, besides carrying it to Kerala.

Each gram of brown MDMA is sold for Rs 10,000, while a gram of white MDMA costs anywhere between Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000.