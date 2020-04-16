CCB police question former underworld don Muthappa Rai

The special investigating team (SIT), headed by Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Sandeep Patil, who is investigating gangster Ravi Poojary's criminal cases, have questioned former underworld don, Muthappa Rai.

Muthappa Rai was one of the accused in builder Subbaraju murder case. They both were allegedly close in the initial days and they were like a team, said a senior officer. So Rai was questioned about their connection. Rai, who reformed himself many years ago, is into business and social service at present.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said that the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Venugopal and police inspector Bulletin have questioned Rai in his house for more than two hours about Ravi Poojary case.

Due to his health condition, Rai was questioned in his house, Patil said. He is yet to reveal what exactly he was questioned about.

However, according to sources, who are part of SIT, Rai is a folder of a Kannada pro organisation. Some members of the organisation were found working for Poojary a decade ago. He was questioned in that regard and also about his past connection with Poojary.

Poojary hails from a village near Maple in Udupi district. But he landed in Mumbai at a young age and got in connection with the underworld.

He was brought to the city in February from Senegal. He is involved in 97 cases in Karnataka in which 47 cases are registered in Bengaluru. Poojary is involved in murder, attempt to murder, extortion, threats and other cases. He used to make ransom calls to politicians, builders, businessmen and others.

Poojary was first questioned about the double murder case registered at Tilak Nagar police station in 2007. Later, he was questioned about builder Subbaraju murder in Vyalikaval in 2001. He is also being interrogated about his other cases.

