CCB raids SP Road dealer selling fakes of popular tech brands

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS,
  • Feb 05 2022, 00:40 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2022, 08:12 ist

A wholesale dealer from SP Road is accused of selling fake products of Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Realme and other popular electronics brands. 

On Thursday, sleuths of the Central Crime Branch's (CCB) Economic Offences Wing raided Prakash Telecom and reportedly seized Rs 1 crore worth of mobile phone accessories, pen drives, memory cards and Bluetooth devices. The value of the seized items has been estimated as per their MRP. 

The CCB said the raid was carried out after its Assistant Commissioner of Police Jagannath Rai received a specific tip-off about the dealer. 

Prakash Telecom is located on the third floor of Sri Vinayaka Electronics Plaza at SP Road. Sadar Patrappa, or SP, Road is a well-known hub of electronics in the city. 

Prakash Telecom is owned by a person named Mohan Lal alias Jacky, who was not present at the store when the CCB cops raided it. However, the CCB has registered a case against him at the jurisdictional SJ Park police station and is making efforts to trace him. 

The CCB described Prakash Telecom as one of the main dealers of mobile phone accessories and other electronic items as it supplied the products to retail shops and customers in Bengaluru and other districts in Karnataka. 

The CCB also believes that Prakash Telecom had been selling fake Bluetooth speakers of Boat and fake pen drives and memory cards of HP and Sandisk.

The products were sourced from manufacturers and main dealers based in China, Delhi, Noida and Gurugram at just 25-30% of the MRP. Customers were seldom given bills. The store also sold genuine products to evade suspicion, the CCB added. 

